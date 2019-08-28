Javelin thrower Ogrodníková to represent Europe in intercontinental duel with United States

Javelin thrower Nikola Ogrodníková is the only Czech selected into the European team which will compete with US athletes at September’s highly anticipated intercontinental duel in Minsk. Called, The Match, the contest will see four European and four US athletes compete in various athletic disciplines.
Ms. Ogrodníková, a silver medal holder from the 2018 European Championships, is currently leading Europe’s rankings in javelin throwing. Her teammates on the European team will be Tatyana Chaladovich from Belarus, Līna Mūze of Lithuania and Alexie Alaïs of France.
