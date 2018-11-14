Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) elected Senate chairman in secret ballot

Jaroslav Kubera, a Civic Democratic (ODS) politician who has been Senator from Teplice since 2000, was elected chairman of the upper house of Parliament on Wednesday in the final round of a secret ballot.

He received 46 votes out of 80 while second-place finisher Václav Hampl (for the Christian Democrats) received 24 votes.

Kubera, 70, was a member of the Communist Party at the turn of 1967 / 1968. He studied mathematics at university but did not graduate.

He joined the centre-right ODS in 1992 and served as mayor of Teplice before being elected to the Senate, where he rose to the position of deputy chairman.

While an avid proponent of the free market and critical of the European Union, pointing to an alleged “democratic deficit”, Kubera does not support the Czech Republic leaving the union.