Jarolím sacked as Czech football team manager

Karel Jarolím has been sacked as manager of the Czech international soccer team. The 62-year-old was reportedly removed hours after a 5-1 loss in a friendly against Russia on Monday night that followed defeat in the Czechs’ first game in the new Nations League competition.

Jarolím had earlier blamed himself completely for the debacle against Russia, saying he deserved a public execution. Speculation has now turned to who will replace him, with Jaroslav Šilhavý – who led Slavia Prague to the domestic league title in 2017 – named as favourite.