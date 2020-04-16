Broadcast Archive

Japanese flu drug on its way to the Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
16-04-2020
The Japanese flu drug favipiravir is on its way to the Czech Republic where it will be tested on COVID-19 patients, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petříček tweeted on Thursday. He thanked Japan for making the drug available to Czech patients.

The Czech Republic is one of 20 countries to which Japan is supplying the drug. Tests abroad have indicated that the new flu drug is effective in treating moderately serious cases of coronavirus infection.

 
 
