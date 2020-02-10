January unemployment at 3.1 percent

Unemployment in the Czech Republic rose to 3.1 percent in January, up from 2.9 percent in December.
The number of people on the dole rose by 14.490 to 230.000. It is still the lowest January unemployment figure since 1997. Labour offices register just over 341,000 vacancies.
According to labour market experts a rise in the number of unemployed is a typical phenomenon at the start of the year when employers effect lay-offs of people with fixed-term contracts or private entrepreneurs close their businesses.
