January brings record-high inflation

Inflation in January of this year reached 3.6 percent, up from 3.2 percent in December of 2019. It is the steepest year-on year increase since 2012, the Czech Statistics Office reported. Economic experts had predicted stagnation at December’s 3.2 percent.

Inflation is expected to remain well above three percent in the coming months as well, the ctk news agency writes.

Rents rose on average by 4.2 percent in January, the cost of sewage and natural gas increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year, while electricity prices were up by a tenth in January.