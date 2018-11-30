Jan Švejadr to be new police president

Jan Švejadr is to be the country’s new police president, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček announced on Friday. Mr. Švejdar, who is head of the police force in the Pardubice region, was selected by a special commission.

The only other contender for the post was the head of the Usti regional police force Jaromír Kníže. Jan Švejdar will take up his post on December 1st. He said his top priorities in office would be to fight drug trafficking and improve safety on Czech roads.