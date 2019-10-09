Jan Palach Memorial opens in Všetaty

The National Museum opened its new memorial to Jan Palach, the student who protested the passivity of his countrymen following the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 by self-immolation, in Všetaty on Wednesday. The house which Jan Palach grew up in, in the Central Bohemian village, has now been converted into a memorial featuring a multimedia exposition. The opening ceremony was attended by the minister of culture and Cardinal Dominik Duka.

The building was bought by the National Museum in 2014, but work on the memorial only began last year.