The album Stínítko by Čáry života, a solo project by multi-instrumentalist Jan Boroš, has won the Apollo Critics’ Choice Award for Best LP of 2017. The award was presented at a ceremony in Prague’s Meetfactory on Wednesday evening. The debut album, mixing lo-fi electronics and acoustic instruments, was released on label Bumbum Satori and was also nominated for this year’s Vinyla Award. Among other contenders for the Apollo award were Floex & Tom Hodge, Manon Meurt or Povodí Ohře.