Jakub Vrána signs new two-year deal with Washington Capitals

The Czech ice-hockey forward Jakub Vrána has signed a deal with his current NHL team the Washington Capitals. The contract is worth USD 6.7 million dollars and will last for two seasons. The team’s general manager, Brian Mac Lellan, told journalists that the 23-year-old Czech is a highly skilled player and a big part of the team’s future.

Vrána scored 47 points last season, including 24 goals, and has established himself as a top-six forward. He ended the season as a restricted free agent, but the Capitals, last year’s Stanley Cup champions, used their opportunity to re-sign him. The new contract counts on a similar restriction clause after it runs out in 2021.