Jágr’s Kladno relegated from Extraliga

Kladno ice hockey club, featuring veteran star Jaromír Jágr, have been relegated from the Czech Extraliga after a single season in the top flight. Jágr’s hometown club went down after losing 2-6 in a face-off to decide relegation against Litvínov on Friday evening.
After the game NHL legend Jágr, who is now 48, said he was weighing up his future and whether it was worth continuing to play in the Czech league.
