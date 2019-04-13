Jágr scores twice to boost Kladno’s chances of promotion

The Czech ice hockey legend Jaromír Jágr scored two goals for Kladno in a key game on Friday night. The 47-year-old helped the club to a 3:1 win over Chomutov that gave Kladno an eight-point lead on their opponents and hugely boosted their chances of winning promotion to Czech hockey’s top flight.
Jágr, who began his career at Kladno, earned the second most points in NHL history and is considered one of the greatest players of all time.
