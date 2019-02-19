Jágr returns to ice with Kladno after over year out

Ice hockey legend Jaromír Jágr made his first appearance in over a year for the club Kladno on Monday evening. The locally born star, who is now 47, played for nearly 18 minutes as the Czech second division side overcame Havířov 2:0.
Jágr is a 13-time NHL All-Star and is the most productive player ever to have appeared in the league.
