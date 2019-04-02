Ivo Schwarz, ex-Czech foreign intelligence head and Amb. to Israel, dies aged 54

Ivo Schwarz, a former ambassador to Israel and the longest-serving head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Czech Republic (ÚZSI), has died at the age of 54.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced his death on Twitter. It said he died of leukaemia.

Ivo Schwarz was director of the Office of Foreign Relations and Information from 2007-2014, having assumed several leading posts at the intelligence service since 1999. He was named Ambassador to Israel in October 2014.