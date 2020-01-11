Ivan Bartoš re-elected head of Pirate Party

Ivan Bartoš was re-elected head of Pirate Party at the start of it’s two day conference in Ostrava on Saturday. He received an exceptionally strong mandate getting 606 votes out of 653. Seven candidates are running for the four deputy chair posts. Bartoš said his aim would be for the party to increase the number of its regional mandates tenfold and to be part of the country’s next government.

According to a December poll by the CVVM agency the Pirate Party would win 14 percent in general elections, after the ruling ANO party which would get 29.5 percent.