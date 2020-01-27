IT specialists complete new online motorway vignette sales system

IT specialists who took part in a two-day hackathon to produce an online sales system for electronic motorway vignettes, officially launched the system on Sunday.

The two-day hackathon, attended by around 60 volunteers, followed the scrapping of an overpriced deal negotiated by the former transport minister.

The organizer of the event, IT specialist and entrepreneur Tomáš Vondráček, wants to offer the system to the government free of charge.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who visited the event on Sunday, said that if the system proves to be functional, the government is ready to put it to use.