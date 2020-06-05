Israeli foreign minister accepts invitation to visit Czechia

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabi Ashkenazi, has accepted an invitation from his Czech counterpart, Tomáš Petříček, to visit the Czech Republic. The head of Czech diplomacy made the announcement on his Facebook account on Thursday.

During a telephone conversation on Thursday evening, the two foreign ministers discussed a joint session of the Czech and Israeli governments and cooperation between the EU and Israel.

Relations between the Czech Republic and Israel cooled over a newspaper article by Mr. Petříček and two of his predecessors, Lubomír Zaorálek and Karel Schwarzenberg, published at the end of May, in which they opposed Israeli plans to annex Jewish settlements on the West banks.