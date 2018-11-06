iRozhlas.cz: Investigation of Babiš over subsidies almost complete

A criminal investigation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš should be completed by the end of the year, iRozhlas.cz reported, quoting the Prague prosecutor’s office. The news site says that investigators now possess several types of evidence linked to the Čapí hnízdo farm complex. Mr. Babiš and members of his family are accused of wrongly acquiring CZK 50 million in EU subsidies for the project.

There is an accusation that the company Farma Čapí hnízdo was deliberately hived off from Mr. Babiš’s Agrofert conglomerate – which is now in a trust – to make it appear to be a small firm and therefore eligible for EU support.

The prime minister denies any impropriety and says the charges are politically motivated.