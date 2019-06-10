iRozhlas: Zeman right hand man tried to influence justice minister

A former minister of justice, Robert Pelikán, says that Vratislav Mynář, the head of President Miloš Zeman’s office, tried to pressure him to intervene in a case involving Lesní správy Lány, which oversees forestry at the president’s residence. News site iRozhlas.cz reported on Monday that Mr. Mynář had repeatedly pushed Mr. Pelikán to file a complaint of violation of the law in the case. The former minister rejected this call.

Police have charged a subordinate of Mr. Mynář and another man over the case, which centres on a public contract worth CZK 100 million.

iRozhlas.cz also reported that President Zeman’s right hand man had also tried unsuccessfully to pressure a later justice minister. Mr. Mynář has refused to comment.