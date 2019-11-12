iRozhlas: PM Babiš misses more lower house sessions than predecessors

The current Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, has been absent from lower house sessions more frequently than any of his predecessors, the news site iRozhlas.cz reported. Mr. Babiš has missed 73 percent of votes during his time as PM. He is also frequently not present when interpellation takes place, and has missed over half since the last elections.
Last week Mr. Babiš said in an interview that he would no longer attend Chamber of Deputies sessions as they were eating into valuable time when he could be working.
The second least present Czech PM was Miloš Zeman, with Václav Klaus and Bohuslav Sobotka tied for third place.
