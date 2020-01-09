iRozhlas: Brussels demands return of CZK 1.6 billion in farm subsidies

The European Commission is seeking the return of CZK 1.6 billion paid out in agricultural subsidies to the Czech Republic, iRozhlas.cz reported on Thursday. The penalty is based on an audit carried out three years ago aimed at establishing whether the funding was actually being used by farmers under the “active farmer” concept.

The European Commission says the Czech Ministry of Agriculture failed to keep sufficient tabs on how the subsidies were being allocated.

The Ministry of Agriculture disputes the findings of the EU audit and wishes to contest the amount set. It will therefore request a conciliation procedure, iRozhlas.cz said.