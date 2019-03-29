Iraqi citizen accused of terrorism to go into custody awaiting extradition to Austria

Ammar Raheem Mahmod, the Iraqi citizen who was detained in Prague this week on suspicion of terrorist connections, will be sent into extradition custody, the Municipal Court ruled on Friday. The suspect is to be extradited to Austria within the next 10 days.

Mr. Mahmod is suspected of belonging to a terror cell that included another Iraqi citizen currently held in custody by Austrian police on suspicion of being behind two terror attack attempts that sought to derail high-speed trains in Germany last year.

According to the news server Novinky.cz, judges are currently deciding on how to proceed with the woman who arrived with Mr. Mahmod.