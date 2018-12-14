Iranian play White Rabbit Red Rabbit to be staged in Prague

Prague’s venue Jatka 78 is set to stage a play by Iranian dramatist Nassim Soleimanpour White Rabbit Red Rabbit. It was written by the author while he was forbidden to leave his country for refusing military duty.

The play, which is to be performed each night by a different actor, takes the form a sealed letter and the seal is only broken once the actor steps onto the stage. It has become a huge success after its premiere in 2011 and has since been performed in more than 25 languages.

Among the actors to appear in the Czech staging of White Rabbit Red Rabbit is Martha Issová, Aňa Geislervoá and Petr Čtvrtníček. The premiere is scheduled to take place in the Jatka 78 venue in January.