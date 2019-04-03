Iranian pair wanted on terror charges handed over to Austria

The Czech police have handed over two Iranians arrested on terror charges to their Austrian counterparts. Czech migration police detained the pair at Prague airport a week ago. They are wanted over alleged membership of a terror cell with an Iraqi man arrested in Vienna over unsuccessful train attacks in Germany. Austrian officials said they were suspected of links to Islamic State militants. The pair did not contest their extradition to Austria.

The man arrested in Vienna is accused of carrying out two attacks late last year. In one a high-speed train hit a steel cable stretched across tracks between Nuremberg and Munich.