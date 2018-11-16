Investigators still trying to contact Babiš Jr.

Investigators looking into the claims of Babiš Jr. that he had been abducted to Crimea so that he could not testify in the case against his father say that they have been trying to contact him without success at his home in Switzerland.

Babiš Jr. sent an email to the journalists at Seznam.cz saying that he wanted to cooperate with the police in the investigation of his alleged abduction to Crimea and asked for this to be arranged by phone.

He also slammed his father for saying that due to the fact that he suffered from schizophrenia he was not able to testify and had to be under constant supervision, saying that this was a lie.