Investigative journalists Jaroslav Kmenta, Ondřej Kundra awarded Peroutka prize

Investigative reporters Ondřej Kundra and Jaroslav Kmenta have each been awarded the prestigious Ferdinand Peroutka Prize for their work in uncovering corruption among politicians and businesses.
The Ferdinand Peroutka Prize, launched in 1995, is named after one of the most prominent Czech journalists of the 20th century. It honours those who show great integrity in work.
Both the recipients work for weekly magazines: Kundra, for Respekt, and Kmenta for Reportér.
