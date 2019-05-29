Investigation after shot fired on plane carrying Czech PM Babiš

A shot was fired on the plane of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who was returning from a visit to Brussels on Tuesday, Czech Television reported. The bullet came from the service pistol of a member of a police team guarding Mr. Babiš and the incident occurred while the aircraft was on the ground.

The matter is now being dealt with by the security service’s inspectorate, which investigates alleged police misconduct. A spokesperson for the agency said the gun had probably been fired accidentally.

Security officers must hand over weapons to the captain before a plane takes off and are required to prove that they are not loaded by pulling the trigger on an empty chamber. However, the officer in question had neglected to ensure there were no bullets in his gun beforehand, iDnes.cz reported.