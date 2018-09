A new exhibition entitled Architecture in the Services of the First Republic has just been opened at the National Technical Museum in Prague. The show highlights around 100 noteworthy buildings dating from Czechoslovakia’s interwar period, including Prague’s Legiobanka, the crematorium in Pardubice and the Baťa houses in Zlín.

Alongside structures characteristic of that period, the exhibition also features lesser-known public buildings and private villas. It runs until the end of October.