Internationally wanted criminal remanded in custody in Prague

An internationally wanted criminal, who is believed to have killed three people in different parts of Europe, has been remanded in custody in Prague.

The man was arrested by the Czech police on Friday night and the authorities have already received extradition requests from Serbia, Hungary and the Netherlands where he is believed to have committed the contract killings.

According to the police the man, who is a Serbian and Hungarian national, had a number of fake documents, weapons and was masked to avoid detection.