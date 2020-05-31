International Roma festival Khamoro to be divided into smaller events this year due to coronavirus

The International Roma festival Khamoro, which would normally have started this Sunday, had to be called off due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus. However, organisers say that individual events will be taking place from June to December 2020.

The first of these is a visual exhibition by the artist Emília Rigová in the ArtivistLab gallery in Prague. The exhibit presents a project on which Rigová began to work during her stint in New York two years ago. It is partly focused on raising the profile of Romani culture or searching for its aspects in non-Roma majority culture.

Prague has hosted the Khamoro festival since 1999. It has regularly attracted around 10,000 visitors in recent years and includes Romani musicians, singers and dancers.