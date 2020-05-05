International rail, road and water transport to be renewed next week

The government has given operators the green light to renew international rail, road and water transport as of Monday, May 11. Borders have been closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic with only freight trains and trucks allowed through check points.

Following an easing of restrictions, which now allow citizens to travel abroad for „substantiated reasons“ Prague’s main international airport is also renewing some air links. The first to be renewed this week were flights to Düsseldorfu and Amsterdam.

Czechs travelling abroad will have to produce a negative COVID 19 test upon their return or undergo a two week quarantine.