International Organ Festival kicks off in Prague

The 24th International Festival of Organ Music gets underway in Prague on Thursday. The opening performance at St. James’ Basilica in Prague will be given by US organist Mark Steinbach, who will play a repertoire including Philip Glass and Johann Sebastian Bach. The festival continues until September 19.
