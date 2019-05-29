International defence and security trade fair opens in Brno

A major security trade fair has got underway in Brno. Over 500 firms from 35 countries are taking part in the International Defence and Security Technologies Fair (IDET). The opening of the event was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar, as well as the chief of the general staff of the Czech Army, Aleš Opata.

IDET runs until Friday. Taking place alongside it are the related trade fairs PYROS, which is focused on fire-fighting technology, and ISET, which is dedicated to security technology and services.