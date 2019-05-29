International defence and security trade fair opens in Brno

A major security trade fair has got underway in Brno. Over 500 firms from 35 countries are taking part in the International Defence and Security Technologies Fair (IDET). The opening of the event was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Defence Minister Lubomír Metnar, as well as the chief of the general staff of the Czech Army, Aleš Opata.
IDET runs until Friday. Taking place alongside it are the related trade fairs PYROS, which is focused on fire-fighting technology, and ISET, which is dedicated to security technology and services.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Euro elections: ANO wins despite anti-Babiš protests, opposition gains, Social Dems lose big
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments
Lipník nad Bečvou – Where Game of Thrones got its ships