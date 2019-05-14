International Contemporary Art Fair opens in Prague

The 18th International Contemporary Art Fair Art Prague opens in the Czech capital on Tuesday. The collection showcases works by 230 Czech and foreign artists from all fields of contemporary art: painting, drawing, graphic art, sculpture, art glass creations and video projections.

The art fair was organized with the help of 38 galleries and studios who lent selected items. The six-day event includes lectures, debates and meetings with the artists.

Traditionally, one exhibiting artist under the age of 35 will receive the Art Prague Young Award.