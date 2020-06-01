International Children’s Day celebrations low key due to coronavirus

The traditional events linked to International Children’s Day are low key this year due to the coronavirus restrictions pertaining to gatherings of more than 300 people.

The International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Zlín, which is one of the traditional events linked to the holiday, has been postponed until September and a planned ride on a steam-powered train along the newly-reconstructed Negrelli Viaduct planned for June 1 was also moved to September.

However some small-scale events have been planned and some institutions, such as the National Museum are free of charge for children today.