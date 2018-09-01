International air show underway in Hradec Králové

Ian Willoughby
01-09-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A two-day air show got underway at an airfield outside Hradec Králové in East Bohemia on Saturday. Around 40 planes and helicopters from eight states are on display at the 25th edition of the CIAF international aviation festival.

Among the attractions is an acrobatic show by the Latvian Baltic Bees group, flying L-39 Albatros planes, and a Ukrainian SU-27 fighter jet.

Related articles
Roman Kramařík is greeted by his family after the flight, photo: ČTK/Vít Šimánek

Czech pilot celebrates centenary of Czechoslovakia by round-the-world flight

Czech pilot Roman Kramařík has completed a flight around the world in a small Cessna airplane marking the 100th anniversary of the…
Hip Hop Kemp, photo: Pavel Cyprich, ČRo

Police crack down on drug traffic ahead of Hip Hop Kemp festival

Hip Hop Kemp, the largest music festival of the genre in Central and Eastern Europe officially kicks off on Thursday night at the massive open-air…
Boeing 787 Dreamliner, photo: ČTK/PR/Qatar Airways

Boeing’s gigantic 787 Dreamliner to launch service in Prague

Boeing’s gigantic 787 Dreamliner is set to launch regular service from Václav Havel Airport Prague. The Dreamliner, which has a capacity…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 