International air show underway in Hradec Králové

A two-day air show got underway at an airfield outside Hradec Králové in East Bohemia on Saturday. Around 40 planes and helicopters from eight states are on display at the 25th edition of the CIAF international aviation festival.
Among the attractions is an acrobatic show by the Latvian Baltic Bees group, flying L-39 Albatros planes, and a Ukrainian SU-27 fighter jet.
