Internal audit reveals 48 dubious contracts at CzechTourism

An internal audit within the state-owned agency CzechTourism has revealed dozens of suspicious contracts, Czech Television reports. The audit was triggered by a police raid in November at the Ministry of Regional Development, which had numerous contracts with the agency.
It found that over 50 percent of funds were invested into just three regions of the country, and a fifth of the tenders were carried out by just four firms. Police are investigating Regional Development Minister Klára Dostálová and CzechTourism head Aleš Pangrác for possible fraud in this regard.
