Interior Ministry urges people to use whatever protective gear they have against coronavirus

The Interior Ministry has issued an appeal urging the public to use whatever protective gear they have against the coronavirus.
People who have masks should wear them, especially when shopping or using public transport, and those who don’t should cover up with a shawl, wear glasses to protect their eyes and if possible make their own linen or cotton masks at home.
In some towns people who do not have some form of protection are not allowed on public transport.
