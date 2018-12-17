Interior Ministry to prepare bill for case of “hard” Brexit

The Czech Interior Ministry will prepare a bill defining the rules in case of a “hard” Brexit, PM Andrej Babiš said after the cabinet meeting on Monday, adding that other ministries have been asked to submit draft clauses dealing with the issue from their respective viewpoints this week.

The cabinet will discuss the bill on January 7 and wants to push it through by March 29 when Britain is to leave the EU, Mr Babiš told the Czech News Agency on Monday.

Among other things, the bill would temporarily define the conditions of the British nationals' entry to the Czech Republic. and their stay in the country.