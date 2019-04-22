Interior Ministry to focus on hate speech on social networks and sites spreading fake news

Daniela Lazarová
22-04-2019
The Interior Ministry wants to focus on hate speech on social networks and sites spreading fake news, according to its 2018 report on extremism and priorities outlined for the future.

The ministry says verbal expressions of racism and xenophobia are concentrated around sites featuring fake news, conspiracy theories and disinformation.

It wants to launch a counter-offensive in the form of a campaign based on reliable information on migration and integration of foreign nationals in Czech society.

