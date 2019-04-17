Interior Ministry report says Freedom and Direct Democracy Party is spreading racial hatred

The Freedom and Direct Democracy Party of Tomio Okamura played a dominant role is spreading racial and ethnic hatred in the Czech Republic, according to the Interior Ministry’s 2018 report on extremism.

The report says that Okamura’s party has elbowed out other ultra-right extremist groups and parties whose influence has been gradually waning.

Okamura dismissed the report as nonsensical and politically motivated, arguing that the Interior Ministry portfolio is in the hands of the Social Democrats who are out to damage his party.