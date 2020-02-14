Interior Ministry registers increase in hate speech

There has been a marked increase in hate speech in the Czech Republic, the Interior Ministry says in its report on extremism for the second half of 2019.

The report highlights a number of controversies that have stirred hate speech in the country, such as the planned removal of the statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev from Prague 6.

The report says some neo-Nazi activists have resumed their activities, while anarchists and communists are going through a period of stagnation and have been less active.

In 2019 the police registered 170 extremist crimes, nine less than in the previous year.