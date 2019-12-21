Interior ministry offers regions CZK 52 million in funding for defence of "soft targets"

Czechia's regions and its capital Prague will be able to draw on CZK 52 million of funding from the Ministry of Interior to use on protection of their "soft targets", a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year, Czech Television reported on Friday. Largest investments in this area are expected from Prague, as well as the Vysočina and Olomouc regions.

The subsidy program of the Ministry of the Interior is intended to increase the protection of schools and public spaces from armed attacks. The grant can be used for the reimbursement of expert studies, the creation of security plans, but also educational and training events.

A soft target is an individual or object that is not heavily protected, but can be especially vulnerable to a military or terrorist attack.