Interior Ministry moves to quell security concerns in wake of al-Baghdadi killing

The Czech Interior Ministry has said it has no information which would point to an increased risk of attack from Islamic State radicals following the killing of their leader al-Baghdadi.
The statement comes in reaction to concerns in some countries regarding possible retaliatory strikes.
Nevertheless, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček said that the country‘s security services were closely monitoring the situation and cooperating with partner organizations abroad.
