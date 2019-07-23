Interior Ministry announces fresh police cars tender

The Ministry of the Interior has announced a fresh tender process to buy over 4,000 cars for the police at a cost of around CZK 2 billion. A previous selection process was overturned by the Office for the Protection of Business Competition, which said that it favoured Škoda Auto. Ministry officials said that ruling was discriminatory.

Interior Minister Jan Jan Hamáček said on Tuesday that a second tender process for vehicles for rapid deployment patrols and the traffic police would soon be completed. It will be worth around CZK 500 million.