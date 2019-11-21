Interior ministers from Central Europe meeting in Prague

The interior ministers of the Visegrad group states and Austria are holding talks on a broad range of security issues in Prague.

Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamáček, who is hosting the meeting at Hrzánský Palace said the main focus of the talks was on illegal migration, border security in Central Europe and cooperation with the UK post-Brexit.

President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said earlier the EU must clearly define “illegal” migration and work towards a common security and asylum policy.