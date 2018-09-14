Interior minister says foreigners who repeatedly commit crimes should be extradited faster

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček has said he would push for an amendment to the foreigners’ law which would enable the authorities to extradite foreigners who had repeatedly committed crimes in the country faster.

The interior minister said in the lower house of Parliament on Friday that this should be made possible within a maximum period of six months, while at present it was taking the authorities two or more years.

In the course of 2016 and 2017 there were around four hundred such cases, he said. This should concern foreigners who have been convicted of crimes three or more times.