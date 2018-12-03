Interior minister: new police president will guarantee independent investigation into Stork’s Nest affair

Interior Minister Jan Hamáček of the Social Democrats told journalists on Monday that the country’s new police president, Jan Švejdar, would guarantee an independent investigation into the Stork’s Nest affair in which the prime minister is suspected of EU subsidy fraud.
He described Švejdar, who served as head of the Pardubice regional police force, as a man of integrity and a highly capable professional.
Jan Švejdar, who officially took up his post on Monday, said his immediate priorities in office would be drug-related crime and improving the safety on Czech roads.
