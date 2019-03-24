Interest in rental housing grows

Interest in rental housing has seen a significant rise in recent months, in response to the central bank tightening mortgage rules, the ctk news agency reported citing real estate companies.

The interest in rental housing has driven rents higher, by an average 3 percent in Prague (to 340 crowns per square metre) but as much as 11 percent in the most lucrative areas.

The monthly rent for a medium-sized two-room flat in Prague is now between 15 to 19 thousand crowns, depending on its proximity to the city centre.