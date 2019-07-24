Intercepted fake cash down by 37 percent

In the first half of 2019 the Czech National Bank registered a 37 percent decrease in the number of forged banknotes and coins compared to the same period in 2018, Czech Television reports. Of the forgeries that were discovered, more than half were Czech banknotes, while more than a quarter were Euros.

Data from the end of 2018 shows that 2.4 billion banknotes and coins were in circulation in the country, a year on year increase of 5 percent. The value of circulated money rose from CZK 592 billion in 2017 to CZK 616 billion in 2018.